Cashierless “autonomous” grocery store opening in Fayette County

Nourish + Bloom Market brings cashierless grocery shopping to Fayetteville.



By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
36 minutes ago

A grocery store that allows customers to skip the checkout lane and pay automatically via app as they leave the building is coming to Fayette County.

Nourish + Bloom Market is opening Friday at Fayetteville’s Trilith mixed-used development and will, in addition to requiring no cashiers, use robots to deliver online orders.

The retailer is part of a building trend of stores focusing on contactless shopping that has gained more relevance as the nation struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. There are about 29 such stores around the nation, with Amazon Go -- which popularized the concept -- making up the majority of outlets

Nourish + Bloom, one of the first stores of its kind in the southeast, is the brainchild of Jamie Michael Hemmings and Jilea Hemmings, who came up with the idea in part because of their oldest son’s autism.

The store using an extensive network of cameras and shelf scales that measure the weights of each product to help customers make their purchases. The store is open 24 hours and carries products in a wide variety of categories, including produce, meats, baked goods, dairy and prepared meals.

