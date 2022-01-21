Cashierless “autonomous” grocery store opening in Fayette County

Nourish + Bloom Market is opening Friday at Fayetteville’s Trilith mixed-used development and will, in addition to requiring no cashiers, use robots to deliver online orders.

The retailer is part of a building trend of stores focusing on contactless shopping that has gained more relevance as the nation struggles with the coronavirus pandemic. There are about 29 such stores around the nation, with Amazon Go -- which popularized the concept -- making up the majority of outlets