Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport plans to launch a program to help small businesses to better understand the process of competing for concessions contracts and operating in an airport.

The airport said it will launch its ATL Concessions Small Business Academy next year with a group of small business operators who will participate in workshops and panel discussions on how to navigate the city of Atlanta’s “business landscape” and “the intricacies of operating in an airport environment.”

Hartsfield-Jackson, which is operated by the city, awards concessions contracts for restaurants and shops through the city’s procurement process — which can be complex and expensive for small businesses to navigate in competition with large multinational companies that dominate the concessions industry.