Another Hyundai supplier to add 500-plus jobs near future Metaplant

On Monday, Daechang Seat Corp. USA announced it will build a new factory in Chatham County. The $72.5 million manufacturing plant is expected to eventually employ more than 500 workers, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

Daechang makes seat frames, and the new facility will be built within the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, an industrial park along I-16 a few miles west of I-95.

The site is a few miles east of the future $7.6 billion Hyundai electric vehicle and battery factory in Bryan County, where plug-in Hyundai, Genesis and Kia models are expected to roll off the assembly line as soon as late 2024.

Daechang will be adding assembly line positions, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers, according to the release. The company will be the third Hyundai Metaplant supplier to open with the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center. Hyundai suppliers have announced several new factories in communities surrounding the future EV and battery plant.

“To date, suppliers for this project alone reach at least nine counties, and we’re excited to add Daechang Seat Corp. USA to our growing manufacturing base centered around Chatham County and the Savannah region,” Kemp said in the release.