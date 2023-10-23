Another Hyundai supplier to add 500-plus jobs near future Metaplant

Daechang Seat Corp. USA announced it will build a new factory in Chatham County

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Business
By
1 hour ago

The roster of suppliers for Hyundai Motor Group’s future Metaplant near Savannah continues to grow.

On Monday, Daechang Seat Corp. USA announced it will build a new factory in Chatham County. The $72.5 million manufacturing plant is expected to eventually employ more than 500 workers, according to a news release from Gov. Brian Kemp’s office.

Daechang makes seat frames, and the new facility will be built within the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center, an industrial park along I-16 a few miles west of I-95.

Credit: Spec

Credit: Spec

The site is a few miles east of the future $7.6 billion Hyundai electric vehicle and battery factory in Bryan County, where plug-in Hyundai, Genesis and Kia models are expected to roll off the assembly line as soon as late 2024.

Daechang will be adding assembly line positions, mechanical engineers and electrical engineers, according to the release. The company will be the third Hyundai Metaplant supplier to open with the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center. Hyundai suppliers have announced several new factories in communities surrounding the future EV and battery plant.

“To date, suppliers for this project alone reach at least nine counties, and we’re excited to add Daechang Seat Corp. USA to our growing manufacturing base centered around Chatham County and the Savannah region,” Kemp said in the release.

About the Author

Follow J. Scott Trubey on twitter

J. Scott Trubey is the economy and environment editor for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. He previously served as a business reporter for the AJC covering banking, real estate and economic development. Trubey is also a former investigative reporter, with a specialty in banking, real estate and public corruption. He joined the AJC in 2010.

Editors' Picks

The Jolt: Cobb schools attack of ‘leftist’ critics enrage local Democrats4h ago

Credit: CREDIT: JOHN BOYDSTON

AJC EXCLUSIVE
Georgia’s B-52s performing at White House state dinner
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

HAPPENING NOW
Hartsfield-Jackson’s South economy lot closes
3h ago

Inside City Hall: Is this the end of the Buckhead cityhood movement?
2h ago

Inside City Hall: Is this the end of the Buckhead cityhood movement?
2h ago

2 shootings along same Atlanta road leave 1 dead, 1 injured
2h ago
The Latest

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

South Downtown developer’s buildings listed for foreclosure
French embassy launches new tech initiative in Atlanta
TEDWomen takes over Woodruff Arts Center, brings luminaries to Atlanta
Featured

Credit: Ric Watkins

50 for 50: AJC’s list of the top Atlanta hip-hop musicians
FDA plans to ban some chemical hair-straightening products
Sandy Springs travel company executive helps students return from Israel
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top