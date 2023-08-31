Hyundai’s EV plant, Georgia’s biggest jobs deal, is getting bigger

SAVANNAH — Hyundai Motor Group and its battery-making partner plan to invest $2 billion more than previously announced into the sprawling electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plant in Bryan County, supersizing what was already Georgia’s biggest economic development project.

The Hyundai Metaplant near the Georgia coast was already a behemoth, stretching over 2,000 acres along I-16. Now Hyundai and LG Energy Solution plant to boost total investment to nearly $7.6 billion and add 400 more workers for a total of 8,500 promised jobs by 2031.

Hyundai envisions producing 300,000 electric vehicles a year once its manufacturing campus near Savannah is fully operational. Thursday’s announcement will help the automaker ensure it has a supply of EV batteries to meet that level of demand. Beyond the new jobs, the additional $2 billion will fund technology, equipment and a slightly larger manufacturing facility.

“This incremental investment in Bryan County reflects our continued commitment to create a more sustainable future powered by American workers,” José Muñoz, a top Hyundai global executive who leads North American operations, said in a news release.

Construction on the EV assembly center has been ongoing for months, and the battery factory is set to begin in October.

Between Hyundai, LG Energy, battery partner SK On and a network of suppliers, Hyundai-related partners have made commitments to invest more than $12 billion in EV, battery and parts manufacturing in the Peach State.

Hyundai announced its Metaplant last year, wooed by a record-breaking state and local incentive package valued at $1.8 billion.

“In a single year, we broke ground on the largest project in state history, landed multiple suppliers across the state for Hyundai’s Metaplant, and welcomed (LG Energy) to Bryan County. Today, we’re building on that success as we continue to make Georgia the e-mobility capital of the nation,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in the release.

The increased battery production could also boost employment at one of the EV factory’s suppliers, Hyundai Mobis. The company will have a facility at the Metaplant to assemble energy cells into ready-to-install battery packs. Mobis is also building a facility offsite in nearby Richmond Hill to manufacture EV power electric systems and integrated charging controls.

Hyundai Mobis initially committed to employ more than 1,500 workers in the region.

“Through our focus on building an ecosystem that supports the entire EV supply chain, Georgia continues to add to our industry-leading success, bringing the jobs of the future home to Georgians in every corner of the state,” said Pat Wilson, commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development.

The battery plant expansion was finalized Thursday afternoon through a vote by the Savannah Harbor-Interstate 16 Corridor Joint Development Authority. Also known as the Savannah JDA, the group controls the site home to the Hyundai Metaplant.

Hyundai’s tax incentives package will increase as well, with more credits tied to the additional jobs as required under state law. Other incentives, such as property tax breaks, will not change. The revised agreement is in legal review and was not released publicly on Thursday.

“The continued investment by Hyundai Motor Group and the announced suppliers like LG Energy Solution is truly remarkable and will be transformative for our region,” said Carter Infinger, Savannah JDA chairman.

State officials say Georgia has attracted more than $25 billion in EV supply chain investments and commitments for more than 30,000 jobs since 2018.