7th Hyundai supplier plans factory near future $5B EV plant in Georgia

Hyundai broke ground in October on what it calls its Metaplant America, which it plans to open in 2025 along I-16 about 30 miles west of Savannah. Hyundai has promised to hire 8,100 workers at the EV plant, and state and local leaders have touted Hyundai’s on-site jobs and investment as well as commitments to bring thousands more jobs at suppliers around Georgia as justification for a record-breaking $1.8 billion incentive package.

Since 2020, more than 35 EV-related projects have been announced in Georgia, totaling more than $21 billion in investment and 27,800 jobs, according to Kemp’s office. Hyundai’s suppliers represent more than $1.8 billion in investment, which the state previously said surpasses initial estimates by at least $800 million.

“We believe Georgia will be the center of the EV industry, and will be a new frontier for Seohan’s future with limitless opportunities and potential,” said Jung Kee Koo, CEO of Seohan Auto Georgia, in the release.