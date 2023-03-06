Another supplier joins rush to locate near Hyundai’s Georgia EV plant

PHA will join another parts supplier, Seoyon E-HWA, by opening a plant at the Savannah Chatham Manufacturing Center near Bloomingdale. Both expect to begin operations in October 2024.

Hyundai broke ground in October on what it calls its Metaplant America, which it plans to open in 2025 along I-16 about 30 miles west of Savannah. Hyundai promised to hire 8,100 workers at the EV plant, and state and local leaders have touted Hyundai’s on-site jobs and investment as well as commitments to bring thousands more jobs at suppliers around Georgia as justification for a record-breaking $1.8 billion incentive package.

PHA and Seoyon E-HWA are among six large automobile parts suppliers to flock to coastal Georgia in the wake of Hyundai’s planned factory. They’re spread throughout Bryan, Bulloch, Chatham and Effingham counties.

Since 2020, more than 35 EV-related projects have been announced in Georgia, totaling more than $21 billion in investment and 27,400 jobs, according to Kemp’s office. Hyundai’s suppliers represent more than $1.8 billion in investment, which the state said surpasses initial estimates by at least $800 million.