AJC seeks Top Workplaces 2021 nominations

Is your workplace shining through the pandemic? Here’s a chance to give high praise to your employer during these unprecedented times and let others know the benefits of working for such a great company, both pre- and post-COVID.
For the 11th straight year, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution seeks nominations for its annual list of the metro area’s Top Workplaces.
We want to hear the extraordinary ways employers support their workers and customers, especially during the pandemic.
Anyone can nominate a company, including employees, executives and customers. Participation is open to any business, nonprofit or government organization in the 17-county metro region with at least 50 employees. And it’s free.
Do you know a company that appreciates its employees and goes the extra mile to support them and the community? Tell us how the company adapts to the needs of its customers and employees in any circumstance?
To nominate a company, go to http://www.ajc.com/TWPnominate or call 404-671-9425. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 25.
Companies agreeing to participate will share with employees a short, 24-question survey designed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s partner, Energage, which will tabulate results.
Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 52 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations in 2019.
In the Atlanta market, Energage surveyed 285 companies last year, representing more than 76,500 employees in determining the best places to work.
The counties in the metro region are Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Paulding, Rockdale, and Walton.
Last year, the top workplaces in the large, mid-sized and small categories were Arrow Exterminators, Dorsey Alston, Realtors, and Supreme Lending Southeast Region, respectively.
The AJC Top Workplaces recognizes leaders and companies that excel in training, benefits, and direction.
The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will recognize leading companies in its annual special section, Top Workplaces 2021, and an online directory. Last year, 150 companies were ranked among the best places to work in metro Atlanta.
