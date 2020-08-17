AJC seeks Top Workplaces 2021 nominations

To nominate a company, go to http://www.ajc.com/TWPnominate or call 404-671-9425. The deadline for nominations is Sept. 25.

Companies agreeing to participate will share with employees a short, 24-question survey designed by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s partner, Energage, which will tabulate results.

Energage conducts Top Workplaces surveys for media in 52 markets and surveyed more than 2 million employees at more than 7,000 organizations in 2019.

In the Atlanta market, Energage surveyed 285 companies last year, representing more than 76,500 employees in determining the best places to work.

The counties in the metro region are Bartow, Carroll, Cherokee, Clayton, Cobb, Coweta, DeKalb, Douglas, Fayette, Forsyth, Fulton, Gwinnett, Hall, Henry, Paulding, Rockdale, and Walton.

Last year, the top workplaces in the large, mid-sized and small categories were Arrow Exterminators, Dorsey Alston, Realtors, and Supreme Lending Southeast Region, respectively.

The AJC Top Workplaces recognizes leaders and companies that excel in training, benefits, and direction.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will recognize leading companies in its annual special section, Top Workplaces 2021, and an online directory. Last year, 150 companies were ranked among the best places to work in metro Atlanta.