BREAKING: UPS driver kidnapped at gunpoint, packages stolen

The driver had been kidnapped at gunpoint hours earlier after leaving a UPS facility off Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to Atlanta police. While the driver was not injured, cargo was stolen from the truck, police said in a statement.

Police began their investigation about 9:15 a.m. after UPS employees discovered the truck in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Maynard Court, formerly known as Bankhead Court. An employee told police they tracked the vehicle there after it was reported overdue.