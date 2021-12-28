BREAKING: UPS driver kidnapped at gunpoint, packages stolen

A UPS driver who did not make their deliveries was discovered tied up and locked inside a tractor-trailer Tuesday morning in northwest Atlanta.
The driver had been kidnapped at gunpoint hours earlier after leaving a UPS facility off Fulton Industrial Boulevard, according to Atlanta police. While the driver was not injured, cargo was stolen from the truck, police said in a statement.
Police began their investigation about 9:15 a.m. after UPS employees discovered the truck in the area of Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway and Maynard Court, formerly known as Bankhead Court. An employee told police they tracked the vehicle there after it was reported overdue.
“At around 3:30 a.m., while the truck was stopped at a traffic light, a person armed with a firearm got into the vehicle and forced the victim to drive to Bankhead Court,” a police spokesman said in the statement. “Once there the suspect, along with others, tied the victim up and stole cargo from the tractor-trailer.”
The amount and type of cargo stolen was not disclosed. The Atlanta Journal-Constitution has reached out to UPS for comment.
The suspects have not been identified, and an investigation continues. Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.
About the Author