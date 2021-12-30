911 tapes, police report shed light on how thieves ambushed, kidnapped UPS driver

That’s where police say the three suspects zip-tied the driver, then took about a quarter of the cargo. According to investigators, they transferred the stolen items to another vehicle that was waiting in the abandoned lot. One of the men then took the victim’s cellphone.

Atlanta police released audio from the driver and his supervisor’s 911 call Tuesday morning. The victim told a dispatcher he was not injured during the incident. He was only a little chilly from being locked inside the back of his tractor-trailer for several hours until co-workers traced his location.

“They never harmed me other than zip ties,” the driver said. “They zip-tied my hands while they were throwing stuff off the (truck).”

According to the police report, the suspect initially ordered the driver to merge onto I-285 heading northbound and told him to exit at Bolton Road. The driver told officers they wound up doing a big loop and ended up back near Donald Lee Hollowell Parkway, where the ambush originated. Eventually, the gunman ordered the driver to turn left on Maynard Road, onto the former grounds of Bankhead Courts, a public housing project demolished in 2011.

That’s where the other two suspects were waiting at a gate, according to the driver.

The victim’s co-workers, who became suspicious when he did not make it to his delivery point in Macon, used GPS to track the abandoned 18-wheeler. After seeing packages strewn around the outside of the truck, UPS managers discovered the victim bound and locked inside the trailer cabin and called 911, according to police.

In a statement, a UPS spokesperson said, “The safety of our employees is our highest priority and we’re thankful that our driver is safe, but we don’t comment on active investigations or share our security protocols.”

The driver told officers all three suspects wore dark clothes and he wasn’t able to provide descriptions of any of them, the police report states. The suspect who handled the gun wore a ski mask while the other two sported face masks.

Police have not identified any of the suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police. Tipsters can remain anonymous, and be eligible for rewards of up to $2,000, by contacting Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477, texting information to 274637 or visiting the Crime Stoppers website.