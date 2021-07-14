Suspect in Buckhead crime spree charged in Roswell roadway shooting

Shortly after Worrell was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital, police learned that two joggers had been shot at along the same road, police said. Nobody was struck in that incident, Deputy Atlanta police Chief Charles Hampton Jr. said.

Nearly three hours into the search for a suspect, a man was struck by a car at an apartment complex along Noble Creek Drive, leaving him severely injured.

Police said the man was taking out the trash at the Collier Ridge Apartments when a silver sedan hit him and pinned him to an unoccupied pickup truck. The driver of a silver Kia Forte, similar to the one described in earlier incidents, was taken into custody. He was later identified as Newsom.

Newsom was booked into Fulton County jail on June 5 and charged with two counts of criminal attempt to commit murder, three counts of aggravated assault, aggravated battery, and four counts of possession of a firearm during a crime in the incidents, Atlanta police said.

It was a collaboration between police agencies that led Roswell police to the additional charge, the agency said in an emailed statement.

“The Roswell Police Department would like to thank our partners at the Atlanta Police Department and the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office for their assistance and collaboration in bringing this case to a closure,” Roswell police said.

Newsom was denied bond at his first court appearance and remained Wednesday in the Fulton jail.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.