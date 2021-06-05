Buckhead jogger injured in drive-by shooting; police searching for suspect

The search is on for a driver who reportedly opened fire on three joggers Saturday morning in Buckhead, striking one of them.
The shooting happened about 8:30 a.m. on West Wesley Road, Atlanta police said. The group told officers they were out for a morning run when someone drove past them and began firing.
One man was taken to the hospital.
“At this point, this appears to be random,” Atlanta police spokeswoman Officer TaSheena Brown said. “There doesn’t appear to be any connection between the suspect and the joggers.”
Police said the shooting suspect is a man with dreadlocks who appears to be driving a silver Hyundai sedan. An “extensive search” is underway for the gunman, Brown said, and investigators are looking for surveillance footage or cellphone video that could help identify the suspect.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Atlanta police.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.