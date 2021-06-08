Roswell driver’s van struck as road shootings continue in metro Atlanta

Investigators aren’t sure what prompted a driver to fire shots at a van near a Roswell intersection. But they’re hoping the public can help identify the gunman, the police department said Tuesday.
Friday’s incident was the latest in a string of traffic shootings across metro Atlanta and neighboring counties. This year, more than 30 roadway shootings have been reported, killing 13 people — six since May 1 — in the metro area.
A majority of the cases remain unsolved. Metro agencies don’t believe there is a serial shooter involved because the details differ case by case.
No one was injured in the latest shooting, which happened around 9:25 a.m. near the intersection of Old Roswell and Holcomb Bridge roads, according to Officer Tim Lupo with Roswell police. But a driver’s van was damaged by the gunfire.
Investigators believe a gray sedan pulled up along the right side of the van and someone fired at least one round from a handgun. The suspect then drove west on Holcomb Bridge Road, Lupo said in an emailed statement.
“There was no reported exchange of words or aggressive driving behavior leading up to the shooting,” Lupo said.
The Roswell shooting came a day after shots were fired at a driver in Marietta, according to police. In that case, the shooter was arrested.
According to his warrant, 24-year-old Keyshun Burns fired two shots at a woman’s car while she was driving near the intersection of Polk and Locusts streets. The woman wasn’t injured, but a gunshot busted a tire on her Honda Civic, according to police.
Burns was later arrested on various charges, including aggravated assault and criminal damage. He was being held without bond late Tuesday at the Cobb County jail, booking records show.
The most recent deadly shooting on metro Atlanta roads happened June 1, when two men were killed in College Park, according to police.
At 9:25 p.m., investigators were called to a three-vehicle crash on I-285 East at the Riverdale Road exit ramp. At the scene, officers determined two men inside a BMW had been shot multiple times before crashing into two other vehicles. The men, identified as Alessander Bryant 31, and Marquise Flores, 22, both died from their injuries, police said.
Those inside the two vehicles hit by the BMW were injured, but are expected to survive. College Park police said the incident was the apparent result of road rage.
ROADWAY SHOOTING DEATHS
At least 13 people have been killed after being shot while traveling on roadways in metro Atlanta and surrounding counties in 2021:
Jan. 4: Ernesto Anderson, 32, on I-20 West at Capitol Avenue in Atlanta
Jan. 14: Dagamy Dembel, 48, on I-85 between North Druid Hills and Clairmont roads in DeKalb County
Jan. 24: Brandon Hamilton, 44, on Piedmont Road in Atlanta
Feb. 10: Jarmel Jowers, 29, in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Midtown Atlanta
Feb. 25: Solomon Howard, 33, on I-20 on the ramp to the Downtown Connector
March 5: Corey Detiege, 33, also known as rapper Chucky Trill, on I-85 in Gwinnett County
May 1: Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, on Ga. 316 in Barrow County
May 8: Dexter Calhoun, 63, on Emerald Avenue in southwest Atlanta
May 17: Mayco Rodrique, 37, on Ga. 400 in Atlanta
May 26: Sheikevious Young, 21, on I-285 near Church Street in DeKalb County
May 29: Carmen Cai Yi Lee, 25, on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville
June 1: Alessander Bryant, 31, and Marquise Flores, 22, on I-285 in College Park