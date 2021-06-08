Roswell driver’s van struck as road shootings continue in metro Atlanta

“There was no reported exchange of words or aggressive driving behavior leading up to the shooting,” Lupo said.

The Roswell shooting came a day after shots were fired at a driver in Marietta, according to police. In that case, the shooter was arrested.

According to his warrant, 24-year-old Keyshun Burns fired two shots at a woman’s car while she was driving near the intersection of Polk and Locusts streets. The woman wasn’t injured, but a gunshot busted a tire on her Honda Civic, according to police.

Burns was later arrested on various charges, including aggravated assault and criminal damage. He was being held without bond late Tuesday at the Cobb County jail, booking records show.

The most recent deadly shooting on metro Atlanta roads happened June 1, when two men were killed in College Park, according to police.

At 9:25 p.m., investigators were called to a three-vehicle crash on I-285 East at the Riverdale Road exit ramp. At the scene, officers determined two men inside a BMW had been shot multiple times before crashing into two other vehicles. The men, identified as Alessander Bryant 31, and Marquise Flores, 22, both died from their injuries, police said.

Those inside the two vehicles hit by the BMW were injured, but are expected to survive. College Park police said the incident was the apparent result of road rage.

ROADWAY SHOOTING DEATHS

At least 13 people have been killed after being shot while traveling on roadways in metro Atlanta and surrounding counties in 2021:

Jan. 4: Ernesto Anderson, 32, on I-20 West at Capitol Avenue in Atlanta

Jan. 14: Dagamy Dembel, 48, on I-85 between North Druid Hills and Clairmont roads in DeKalb County

Jan. 24: Brandon Hamilton, 44, on Piedmont Road in Atlanta

Feb. 10: Jarmel Jowers, 29, in the southbound lanes of I-85 in Midtown Atlanta

Feb. 25: Solomon Howard, 33, on I-20 on the ramp to the Downtown Connector

March 5: Corey Detiege, 33, also known as rapper Chucky Trill, on I-85 in Gwinnett County

May 1: Ketravian Tyvon Cole, 20, on Ga. 316 in Barrow County

May 8: Dexter Calhoun, 63, on Emerald Avenue in southwest Atlanta

May 17: Mayco Rodrique, 37, on Ga. 400 in Atlanta

May 26: Sheikevious Young, 21, on I-285 near Church Street in DeKalb County

May 29: Carmen Cai Yi Lee, 25, on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard in Doraville

June 1: Alessander Bryant, 31, and Marquise Flores, 22, on I-285 in College Park