BREAKING: Suspect in Atlanta spa shootings indicted; Fulton DA will seek death penalty

Yong Ae Yue, 63, Soon Chung Park, 74, Suncha Kim, 69, and Hyun Jung Grant, 51, were killed in the Atlanta businesses.

Of the eight killed, six were Asian women, prompting many to believe the crimes were racially motivated.

Later that night, Long was arrested in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta. He was later charged with murder in both Cherokee and Fulton counties. After his arrest, Long told investigators he was overwhelmed by what he described as a sexual addiction at odds with his religious beliefs, authorities said.

On Tuesday, Long remained in the Cherokee jail, where he was being held without bond. His case has not been presented to a Cherokee grand jury.

