Spa shooting survivor stood face-to-face with gunman, begged for mercy

He had never before been inside Youngs Asian Massage. But Elcias Hernandez-Ortiz had some free time March 16 after running an errand nearby, and he thought he’d get a massage.
Five minutes later, he was pleading for his life.
“Don’t shoot,” Hernandez-Ortiz said.
In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the attorney for Hernandez-Ortiz said the 30-year-old married father was in a massage room when he heard gunshots. Hernandez-Ortiz opened the door and stood face-to-face with the alleged gunman, 21-year-old Robert Aaron Long. Hernandez-Ortiz dropped to the ground and asked Long to spare him, attorney Doug Rohan said Monday. The gunman shot him anyway.
Within an hour, Long would be accused of killing eight people in three metro Atlanta spas. Hernandez-Ortiz was critically injured, spent a month in the hospital, and faces additional surgeries. As a surviving witness, Hernandez-Ortiz will now be assisting with the investigation into the mass shooting. And though he says he is able to forgive the shooter, he is hoping for justice and for changes in gun laws, his attorney said.
In a recent interview, Hernandez-Ortiz recalled the horrifying moments when he saw that others in the spa had been killed. Rohan released audio of the interview to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“I did not see how many or know how many people there were, but as I looked at him, the attacker, in the eyes I told him not to shoot, but he still did,” Hernandez-Ortiz said in Spanish.
Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com
As Hernandez-Ortiz looked up at Long, the gunman fired a shot that struck Hernandez-Ortiz between his eyes, Rohan said.
“He shot me,” Hernandez-Ortiz said. “Face to face I asked him not to do so, but even so he did.”
After being shot, Hernandez-Ortiz was able to make his way to a bathroom and then outside, where he called his wife and nephew.
“That’s when I started losing my voice,” he said. “It was when I realized I started getting quieter until I couldn’t be heard.”
The bullet damaged his esophagus, yet somehow missed his heart. But it’s still lodged in his abdomen.
Hernandez-Ortiz now relies on a trach tube for breathing. After nearly a month in the hospital, he is continuing to recover at home and is hopeful he’ll be able to return to work at the auto repair shop he owns.
Above all, Hernandez-Ortiz says he knows it is a miracle he survived.
“God brought me back here to share my life with my family and the people who listen to part of my story,” he said. “I’m here, thanks to God and my family and the people who have and will support me.”
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.