Spa shooting survivor stood face-to-face with gunman, begged for mercy

In a recent interview, Hernandez-Ortiz recalled the horrifying moments when he saw that others in the spa had been killed. Rohan released audio of the interview to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

“I did not see how many or know how many people there were, but as I looked at him, the attacker, in the eyes I told him not to shoot, but he still did,” Hernandez-Ortiz said in Spanish.

A memorial grows larger by the hour outside Young’s Asian Massage in Acworth on March 17, 2021. Four people were killed at the spa by a gunman. Eight people were found dead at three different spas in the Atlanta area Tuesday by suspected killer Robert Aaron Long with the shooting spree beginning at Young’s Asian Massage. (Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com) Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

As Hernandez-Ortiz looked up at Long, the gunman fired a shot that struck Hernandez-Ortiz between his eyes, Rohan said.

“He shot me,” Hernandez-Ortiz said. “Face to face I asked him not to do so, but even so he did.”

After being shot, Hernandez-Ortiz was able to make his way to a bathroom and then outside, where he called his wife and nephew.

“That’s when I started losing my voice,” he said. “It was when I realized I started getting quieter until I couldn’t be heard.”

The bullet damaged his esophagus, yet somehow missed his heart. But it’s still lodged in his abdomen.

Hernandez-Ortiz now relies on a trach tube for breathing. After nearly a month in the hospital, he is continuing to recover at home and is hopeful he’ll be able to return to work at the auto repair shop he owns.

Above all, Hernandez-Ortiz says he knows it is a miracle he survived.

“God brought me back here to share my life with my family and the people who listen to part of my story,” he said. “I’m here, thanks to God and my family and the people who have and will support me.”

