EXCLUSIVE: Spa shooting suspect bought gun hours before deadly spree

Reynolds said Scott bought a gun from a Cherokee shop prior to the shootings. A 9 mm firearm was found when Long was later arrested.

Reynolds joined the Atlanta police department for a press conference at 10:30 a.m. on the shootings. Investigators believe Long is the suspect in shootings at three spas that happened about an hour apart Tuesday afternoon.

The string of events started shortly before 5 p.m. near Acworth at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor, according to police. Surveillance cameras captured a man believed to be Long entering the business, then leaving after shots were fired. Four people died from their injuries, according to police.

On Wednesday, the four killed in Cherokee were identified as Ashley Yaun, 33, of Acworth; Paul Andre Michels, 54, of Atlanta; Xiaojie Yan, 49, of Kennesaw; and Daoyou Feng, 44, of an unknown address.

About an hour later, Atlanta police responded to a report of a robbery at the Gold Spa on Piedmont Road. Inside, officers found three women shot to death. While investigating those deaths, shots were fired at a spa across the street, according to police. There, investigators found a fourth woman dead.

03/16/2021 —Atlanta, Georgia — Atlanta Police Officers and Detectives respond to a crime scene at Aromatherapy Spa and Gold Spa, both located in the 1900 block of Piedmont Road NE in Atlanta, Tuesday, March 16, 2021. A 21-year-old man from Woodstock, who was captured in South Georgia on Tuesday night, is the suspect in three metro Atlanta massage parlor shootings that left eight people dead, authorities said. Robert Aaron Long was first identified as the suspect in the shooting at Young’s Asian Massage Parlor in Cherokee County that left four people dead and one person injured, according to the sheriff’s office. He is also a suspect in two more shootings at similar businesses in northeast Atlanta that resulted in four more deaths, according to a sheriff’s office spokesman. Six of the eight victims were Asian women, authorities said. (Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com) Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com Credit: Alyssa Pointer / Alyssa.Pointer@ajc.com

Cherokee Sheriff’s Office quickly released surveillance images of the suspect, and Long’s parents contacted investigators, Capt. Jay Baker said Wednesday.

“We are really appreciative of the family,” Baker said. “Certainly this has been difficult on them.”

Cherokee and Atlanta investigators were immediately in contact to discuss similarities in the shootings, Atlanta’s interim Chief Rodney Bryant said. From there, investigators tracked Long by his cell phone, Reynolds said.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said investigators believe Long may have been attempting to drive to Florida and possibly commit additional crimes. But he didn’t make it that far.

Crisp County deputies, along with the Georgia State Patrol, were waiting for Long as he entered Crisp County. He was arrested Tuesday night in Crisp County, about 150 miles south of Atlanta, according to police. He was later returned to Cherokee, where his first court appearance is expected Thursday morning.

— Please return to AJC.com for updates.