BREAKING: Residents file recall petition against Stonecrest mayor over financial scandals

“He’s still manipulating the things that happen within the city,” Stone said. “We’re hopeful that we can get this mayor out of here, and we’re hopeful that we can save this city if it’s worth saving.”

Lary announced he would begin an indefinite paid medical leave April 15 at a news conference where he refuted the findings of a bombshell investigative report that alleged the city’s $6.2 million federal coronavirus relief program was mismanaged and the funds misused. Lary was among those implicated in the report, which prompted several city employees to be fired and replaced this spring.

Explore Pandemic relief meant for Stonecrest businesses lost in city hall turmoil

City Attorney Winston Denmark’s investigation found evidence of a kickback scheme baked into the city’s small business and nonprofit grant programs. The City Council gave Denmark approval to continue his investigation, but no updates have been provided since the end of April.

In addition, a third-party audit into the city’s purchasing card program found widespread misuse, leading the council to revamp the program and revoke Lary’s card.

While on leave, Lary tried to pay $100,000 to a newly formed Nevada company using funds from the Stonecrest Housing Authority. The funds were returned to the housing authority’s bank account the next day with little explanation. The authority’s chairman later confirmed that the housing authority had never done business with that company, which oddly shared an acronym with the nonprofit hired to oversee Stonecrest’s troubled pandemic relief program. Soon after, the council revoked Lary’s check-writing privileges and took steps to make the housing authority more autonomous.

Lary returned from medical leave at the beginning of August, but he’s kept a low profile. Aside from signing onto mandatory city meetings and attending a statewide convention for elected officials, he has not spoken about the complaints against him publicly.

Explore Stonecrest mayor quietly returns to city meetings with little fanfare

While Stonecrest was only founded in 2017, Stone has lived in the area for more than a decade. He’s involved with an activist group called Citizens for Accountable Government in Stonecrest, and he decided to pursue the recall petition once Lary returned to office earlier this month.

The recall process begins with a formal petition with at least 100 signatures. County election officials must verify that each signee was registered to vote in Stonecrest when Lary was last elected in 2019.

If the signatures are deemed valid, organizers must next collect signatures from at least 30% of registered voters in Stonecrest — a much taller task. That would require at least 12,204 signatures, which is nearly triple the number of people who voted in the city’s 2019 mayor’s race. If Stone is able to get enough signatures, it will then force a recall election, which would require a majority vote to remove Lary.

Explore Hoschton mayor resigns ahead of recall election

Stone said residents have formed a committee to strategize on how to collect enough signatures to complete the recall effort. State law requires them to collect the signatures within 45 days or the effort expires. He said they’re considering setting up a petition-signing drive-thru, similar to COVID-19 testing and vaccination sites.

“We think it’s feasible,” he said.

State requirements for a recall election

• The grounds for recalling a public official include violation of the oath of office, misconduct, failure to perform lawful duties, misappropriating funds, and “acts of malfeasance.”

• The recall effort must have at least 100 “sponsors,” who were registered voters during the most recent election.

• A judge then verifies the 100 signatures and determines “whether probable cause exists to believe that such alleged fact or facts are true.” The burden of proof rests on the parties bringing the petition to prove probable cause.

• If the judge allows the petition to continue, the petition sponsors must collect signatures from 30% of registered voters in a municipal recall to trigger a recall election. They have 45 days to collect the signatures.

• If a majority of voters in a recall election vote to approve, the elected official is immediately removed from office.