Governor suspends Georgia mayor facing fraud, theft charges

Waynesboro Mayor Gregory Carswell’s suspension comes nearly six months after he was indicted on one count each of identity fraud, theft by taking, theft by deception and second-degree forgery. The governor’s order removes Carswell from office until his case has been disposed or until his term expires, whichever comes first.

Carswell’s charges stem from his arrest last July in Statesboro after he was accused of taking nearly $12,000 from a title pawn business where he had worked, the Augusta Chronicle reported. He was reportedly fired after using identifying information to refinance two title pawn accounts without the person’s consent.