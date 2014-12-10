Details emerge in death of popular Atlanta DJ’s wife

Harley, the suspected trigger-man was a pallbearer at her funeral Nov. 29 at Elizabeth Baptist Church in southwest Atlanta.

Pugh, a disc jockey at Club Onyx on Cheshire Bridge Road, told the 911 operator that “his wife had been murdered.” When the operator asked him if he had entered his home to check on his wife, Pugh said no. He said an alarm company had reported a possible break in, the police reported.

East Point Police Officer David Clickner found the 34-year-old deejay outside his home on Lake Haven Way, waving his arms and shouting “My kids are in there. She is not picking up the phone.”

Inside Clickner made his way through the home to the bedroom and behind the closed door found a child straddling the chest of 30-year-old Tiffany, whose left eye Clickner noted was “swollen and oozing blood.”

“I removed the small child from the female as Officer Dow checked for a pulse,” Clickner wrote in his report. “Dow advised the female did not have a pulse.”

Upstairs, police found two other children sleeping in a bedroom who “appeared to be unharmed,” Clickner reported. The report listed Pugh as a suspect.

In January, another Club Onyx DJ, DJ Nando, was shot and killed in front of his Clayton County home. William “Fernando” Barnes, 38, was shot in the head moments after returning home from work. No arrests have been made in connection to his death, police said Monday.