BreakingNews
BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub
X
Dark Mode Toggle

BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub

News
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 4 minutes ago
Tech giant has halted work on massive campus, which has already begun to change character of surrounding neighborhoods

Microsoft confirmed Friday it has stopped work on its gigantic campus in Atlanta’s Westside that was poised to bring thousands of jobs, act as a new hub for the technology giant and become a defining cornerstone of the area.

A Microsoft spokesperson told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution the company “has decided to pause the planning process” on the 90-acre campus within the Grove Park neighborhood that it purchased in 2020 for $127 million. The development was expected to include affordable housing, retail and a grocery store.

The Redmond, Washington-based company said it has not abandoned the land or placed it up for sale, with the spokesperson adding, “We still aim to set aside a quarter of the 90 acres for community needs.”

“We intend to re-engage in planning efforts when expansion is warranted,” the statement continued.

Those halted plans, which were first reported Thursday evening by real estate publication Bisnow, come soon after Microsoft announced it would lay off 5% of its global workforce, roughly 10,000 employees.

The announcement sparked confusion among community leaders, who said they were blindsided by the decision.

“It feels like a slap in the face, because the consequences have already been felt but none of the benefits have come to fruition,” said Dr. Jasmine Hope, chairperson of Neighborhood Planning Unit-K, which includes several neighborhoods near the campus.

Microsoft’s initial announcement prompted a wave of new attention and investment to Grove Park and the surrounding neighborhoods, most of which consist of predominately Black communities. The technology giant’s plans had raised concerns over gentrification and rising property values.

In April 2022, Microsoft announced a team of project partners, including architecture firm Cooper Carry, urban planning consulting firm APD Urban Planning and Management, sustainability consultants Transsolar and market research consultants Noell Consulting Group. The Integral Group was set to help out with real estate impact projects, and JLL was going to lead program management.

As of Friday morning, they all either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Microsoft also occupies a two-tower campus in Atlantic Station, which the company leases through 2035. The spokesperson also confirmed that Microsoft is moving forward with the construction of three data centers in Fulton and Douglas counties.

“We will continue our efforts to create a positive impact in the region and be a contributing community partner,” the statement said.

— This is a developing story. Please return to ajc.com for updates

About the Author

Follow Zachary Hansen on facebookFollow Zachary Hansen on twitter

Zachary Hansen, a Georgia native, covers economic development and commercial real estate for the AJC. He's been with the newspaper since 2018 and enjoys diving into complex stories that affect people's lives.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Duncan, Miller led state delegation to Europe just before leaving office3h ago

DFCS caseworkers in Georgia: ‘It’s like being in an emergency room’
5h ago

Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Bradley’s Buzz: For Tech’s Pastner, there may be no way back
1h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp continues to distance himself from Trump
4h ago

Credit: Hyosub Shin/AJC

The Jolt: Kemp continues to distance himself from Trump
4h ago

OPINION: An opinion from Justice Melton, this time for a paying client
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: Senate Committee on Economic Development and Tourism

Bill proposed to allow development authorities, CIDs to meet virtually
1h ago
Georgia county pensions are not keeping up with inflation
4h ago
Endangered Right Whale freed from fishing gear off Georgia coast
5h ago
Featured

Credit: Maya T. Prabhu

Geoff Duncan, Butch Miller led Georgia delegation to Europe before leaving office
3h ago
Things to do for Black History Month
Bruce Springsteen, Black History Month and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro...
19h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top