BREAKING: Microsoft confirms it’s pausing plans for 90-acre Westside hub

Those halted plans, which were first reported Thursday evening by real estate publication Bisnow, come soon after Microsoft announced it would lay off 5% of its global workforce, roughly 10,000 employees.

The announcement sparked confusion among community leaders, who said they were blindsided by the decision.

“It feels like a slap in the face, because the consequences have already been felt but none of the benefits have come to fruition,” said Dr. Jasmine Hope, chairperson of Neighborhood Planning Unit-K, which includes several neighborhoods near the campus.

Microsoft’s initial announcement prompted a wave of new attention and investment to Grove Park and the surrounding neighborhoods, most of which consist of predominately Black communities. The technology giant’s plans had raised concerns over gentrification and rising property values.

In April 2022, Microsoft announced a team of project partners, including architecture firm Cooper Carry, urban planning consulting firm APD Urban Planning and Management, sustainability consultants Transsolar and market research consultants Noell Consulting Group. The Integral Group was set to help out with real estate impact projects, and JLL was going to lead program management.

As of Friday morning, they all either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment.

Microsoft also occupies a two-tower campus in Atlantic Station, which the company leases through 2035. The spokesperson also confirmed that Microsoft is moving forward with the construction of three data centers in Fulton and Douglas counties.

“We will continue our efforts to create a positive impact in the region and be a contributing community partner,” the statement said.

