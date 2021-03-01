In Atlanta’s Grove Park, cautious optimism about Microsoft’s big plans

Within Grove Park, the Microsoft news was met with optimism, hope and a bit of skepticism from residents like Billingsley. Many are supportive of Microsoft’s promises to build affordable housing and bring much-needed resources like a grocery store or pharmacy to the neighborhood. But they’ll be watching closely to ensure Microsoft follows through on those promises.

One of Grove Park's tree-lined neighborhood streets.

“I’m excited for what this could mean for the community, what this could mean for education, what this could mean for jobs,” said Jah Ramsey, who bought a house in Grove Park three years ago and is a member of the local neighborhood association. “At the same time, it’s a little nerve-wracking, because something this big, you have to get it right.”

Microsoft said it plans to work closely with local groups and listen to the residents’ needs to ultimately make a positive impact. The company is also looking into partnering with Atlanta Public Schools to expand its tech skilling programs, and plans to support Atlanta’s historically Black colleges and universities.

“We have to engage the community, and this is step one,” Mike Lawings, Microsoft’s regional director of real estate and facilities in the Americas, told over 100 residents during a virtual Grove Park Neighborhood Association meeting Wednesday night. “It’s a community-first approach that we’re taking.”

Microsoft’s announcement comes ahead of the eventual opening of Atlanta’s Westside Park, located just north of the neighborhood, which will become Atlanta’s largest planned greenspace when it opens this year. Worries that investors would rush to buy up properties and build new luxury homes prompted the city to put a moratorium on new construction permits in areas around the new park.

Some residents of the modest neighborhood wonder how long they’ll be able to afford being the neighbor of a tech giant and a large new park. New development projects in low-income communities across the city have accelerated the forces of gentrification in recent years, pushing out longtime residents. This is especially common on the Westside, as construction continues on the Beltline and property taxes rise. Less than a mile down the road from Grove Park, where the typical home value is about $220,000, new townhomes are going for more than half a million dollars.

“I do know there are some people who really are worried. They were worried when the Westside Park came in, and this has heightened it. It’s making people uneasy,” Billingsley said of the Microsoft announcement. Personally, she likes the idea, “especially if they honor their commitment to what they said they were going to do.”

Genia Billingsley and her mother talk as they take a walk on the Proctor Creek Greenway in Grove Park.

Brandon Pierre-Thomas, the president of the Grove Park Neighborhood Association, said he is encouraged based on what he has heard from Microsoft since the news became public.

“All signs that I have gotten since the announcement, since the cloak of secrecy has come down, is that Microsoft is willing, able and interested in engaging the community before it makes any critical decisions,” Pierre-Thomas said.

So far, Microsoft has provided few specifics on what the 90-acre site could look like. Company leaders said they want to hear what neighbors would like to see before crafting a master plan later this year for what the project will entail.

One especially critical area is affordable housing. The city typically defines affordable housing as homes that are affordable to people making 60% to 80% of the area median income, with an “affordable” one-bedroom apartment costing between $930 and $1,240 in monthly rent. Those rents wouldn’t be feasible for many who currently live in the nearby Westside neighborhoods, said Joan Vernon, former neighborhood association president in English Avenue who has worked as a community advocate to shape several large developments.

An aerial photograph shows the Grove Park neighborhood and some of the land that is set to become a new Microsoft campus.

Community leaders said they hope Microsoft tailors rent prices for current residents, many of whom make between 30% to 50% of the area median income in metro Atlanta, which is $82,700 for a family of four. Grove Park’s median annual household income is far less, about $24,000.

“There’s a fine line with any development,” Vernon said. “Either you’re going to positively transform the community and maintain a good image, or it will spill over into something that was so transformative the community loses its identity.”

Many hope the Microsoft campus includes a grocery store, something the neighborhood currently lacks. With the new Westside Park and Microsoft on the way, “hopefully we’ll be able to get basic amenities” after decades of underinvestment, Ramsey said.

Microsoft has begun meeting with stakeholders in Grove Park.

“We’re not even talking about fancy things like a dog spa or breweries,” he said. “We’re talking about a post office, banks, a grocery store.”

The Grove Park Foundation, a community revitalization nonprofit, is one of several local groups that Microsoft is talking to while coming up with its plans for the Quarry Yards site. Debra Edelson, the group’s executive director, said there is no playbook for how an investment as big as Microsoft’s could impact a neighborhood like Grove Park.

“We’ve never done this before. And to do this we really have to be partners,” she said. “This is going to be a journey together where everyone’s going to have to be really honest and really listening — from both sides.”

THE STORY SO FAR:

The 70-acre Quarry Yards site is one of the city’s largest, relatively untouched properties. Last fall, an investor group that included former Atlanta Braves slugger Mark Teixeira sold the land to a buyer affiliated with Microsoft for $127 million. Microsoft acquired another roughly 20 acres of land near the Bankhead MARTA station for $22.5 million last December. On Feb. 11, Microsoft publicly announced its plans to build a campus there.