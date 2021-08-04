‘Right in your back yard.’ Midtown residents make wary return to Piedmont Park

A week after the brutal killing of a woman and her dog inside Piedmont Park, Atlanta Midtown residents say they have not let the recent horror keep them away from the park, but have become more vigilant.
“People have a lot of questions about how that happened in (Piedmont Park) and how to be assured it won’t happen again,” said Midtown Neighbors’ Association President Courtney Smith, who attended the National Night Out event in Midtown on Tuesday evening. The event is a national one where law enforcement agencies across the county mingle with community members with the goal of creating safer neighborhoods.
The Midtown gathering brought out many neighbors who hoped authorities would shed light on the killing of 40-year-old Katherine “Katie” Janness and her dog, Bowie.
“We’ve tried to be really proactive about encouraging residents to share any information that they might have and we’ve also been really proactive about asking residents to be patient, to try to avoid the temptation of rumors and speculation and allow the APD to do their work in conjunction with the FBI so this person can be caught,” Smith said.
On July 28, Janness and her dog were found stabbed to death inside Piedmont Park. The two had gone for a late-night walk near their Midtown home, but when they didn’t return, Janness’ longtime girlfriend used a cellphone tracking app to find them. Emma Clark discovered the body of the dog first, then Janness about 100 feet away.
No new details about the incident were mentioned at the Tuesday evening event, but Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor said authorities are reviewing camera footage in hopes of finding answers. Chief Rodney Bryant said the event was for “law enforcement to come out and partner with the community” in order to “move beyond this crime we are seeing.”
Credit: Ben Gray
Hugh and Daniela Malkin recently moved to Midtown but have been in metro Atlanta for more than a decade.
“Definitely since becoming a mom, I’ve been more aware and more concerned, but to be honest I feel very safe in this neighborhood,” Daniela Malkin said. “Recent events have not changed my mind about the safety of the city. You just have to be aware.”
Hugh Malkin returned to the park soon after the killing, taking the family to the pool Sunday and going on an early morning run Monday.
“I did think about (the killing) while I walked around,” Hugh Malkin said.
Long-time residents Gabriel and Jessie Dean were out of town last week and learned of the tragedy at Tuesday’s event.
“The park has always kind of been the place we go,” Jessie Dean said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a deterrent for us but I do think we will approach it with our guards up a little bit more.”
Credit: Ben Gray
Cirise and Adam Smart have lived in Midtown for three years. The Piedmont Park killing has left them on edge and making changes.
“We were just walking here and I said, ‘You going down this way? You know this is where (the stabbings) happened,’” Adam Smart said. “It just makes me feel a little unease, it’s kind of like right in your back yard.”
Regardless, Cirise Smart said she would return to the park soon.
Natalie Manitius and Maddy Clowse, who moved to Midtown three weeks ago, share their locations and text each other when out late.
Credit: Ben Gray
“Generally I feel safe,” Manitius said, “but especially with what happened last week, definitely just heightened alert and just being more conscious, more careful when I’m out.”
Police have released few details, saying it protects the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Bryant addressed the Piedmont Park incident during a Tuesday morning news conference.
“We are seeing acts of violence not seen in this city for decades,” Bottoms said.