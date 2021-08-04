‘Right in your back yard.’ Midtown residents make wary return to Piedmont Park

No new details about the incident were mentioned at the Tuesday evening event, but Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Michael O’Connor said authorities are reviewing camera footage in hopes of finding answers. Chief Rodney Bryant said the event was for “law enforcement to come out and partner with the community” in order to “move beyond this crime we are seeing.”

Atlanta Police Chief Rodney Bryant talks with residents in Midtown Atlanta on Tuesday during a National Night Out event hosted by the Midtown Neighbors' Association.

Hugh and Daniela Malkin recently moved to Midtown but have been in metro Atlanta for more than a decade.

“Definitely since becoming a mom, I’ve been more aware and more concerned, but to be honest I feel very safe in this neighborhood,” Daniela Malkin said. “Recent events have not changed my mind about the safety of the city. You just have to be aware.”

Hugh Malkin returned to the park soon after the killing, taking the family to the pool Sunday and going on an early morning run Monday.

“I did think about (the killing) while I walked around,” Hugh Malkin said.

Long-time residents Gabriel and Jessie Dean were out of town last week and learned of the tragedy at Tuesday’s event.

“The park has always kind of been the place we go,” Jessie Dean said. “I don’t think it’s going to be a deterrent for us but I do think we will approach it with our guards up a little bit more.”

Atlanta Police Deputy Chief Michael O'Connor speaks with residents Tuesday at National Night Out, reassuring that APD is reviewing camera footage of the recent Piedmont killing,

Cirise and Adam Smart have lived in Midtown for three years. The Piedmont Park killing has left them on edge and making changes.

“We were just walking here and I said, ‘You going down this way? You know this is where (the stabbings) happened,’” Adam Smart said. “It just makes me feel a little unease, it’s kind of like right in your back yard.”

Regardless, Cirise Smart said she would return to the park soon.

Natalie Manitius and Maddy Clowse, who moved to Midtown three weeks ago, share their locations and text each other when out late.

Josh Noblitt leaves a candle following a vigil for stabbing victim Katherine Janness on Sunday at Piedmont Park.

“Generally I feel safe,” Manitius said, “but especially with what happened last week, definitely just heightened alert and just being more conscious, more careful when I’m out.”

Police have released few details, saying it protects the integrity of the ongoing investigation. Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms and Bryant addressed the Piedmont Park incident during a Tuesday morning news conference.

“We are seeing acts of violence not seen in this city for decades,” Bottoms said.