BREAKING: Cherokee High School closes after water main break

Cherokee High School canceled classes Friday morning after a water main break caused an outage on campus, district officials said.
The decision to close the school for the day was announced about 8:15 a.m.
“This break has affected several other schools and city officials do not expect a quick repair,” according to a post on the school’s website. “The CHS campus is too large to large to cover with available water buffalo systems, making it unsafe to operate schools today.”
Students who were already on campus were allowed to eat breakfast, but buses will be returning students home “as quickly as possible,” the school said in the post.
Because teachers and staff won’t be able to remain on campus either, no virtual instruction will be provided this afternoon.
It wasn’t immediately clear if the water main break will prompt the closure of any additional schools in the area.
— Please return to AJC.com for updates.