Weekly COVID-19 count nearly triples in Cherokee County schools

The number of students and teachers under quarantine for COVID-19 this week in the Cherokee County School District has doubled from last week, with the number of infections nearly tripling.
The school system north of Atlanta has been releasing numbers periodically on its website but committed to a regular summary each Friday, so the new numbers allow comparison over a similar period of time.
As this second week of school comes to a close, the district is reporting 80 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,106 students and staffers quarantined as a result. Last week ended with 28 cases and 563 under quarantine in the district of about 40,000 students.
See the full list of school-by-school cases and quarantine count here.