Weekly COVID-19 count nearly triples in Cherokee County schools

The school system north of Atlanta has been releasing numbers periodically on its website but committed to a regular summary each Friday, so the new numbers allow comparison over a similar period of time.

As this second week of school comes to a close, the district is reporting 80 confirmed cases of the coronavirus and 1,106 students and staffers quarantined as a result. Last week ended with 28 cases and 563 under quarantine in the district of about 40,000 students.