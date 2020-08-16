Cherokee closes 3rd high school as 500 students quarantined for COVID

Creekview students who had previously enrolled in online-only learning won’t be impacted by the closure, Jacoby said.

Sunday’s announcement came about two weeks after Cherokee schools resumed classes for more than 31,000 students whose families opted for in-person learning. It came on the heels of two other Cherokee County high schools, Woodstock and Etowah, announcing they would transition to online-only classes through the end of August after hundreds of students were quarantined.

Etowah made national headlines when a photograph of dozens of maskless students huddled together went viral.

The school district is requiring teachers to wear masks. Students can decide for themselves but are “strongly recommended and encouraged” to do so, Jacoby previously told the AJC.

“As we have said since we announced our reopening, we will not hesitate to quarantine students and close classrooms in an effort to continue operating school in-person for as long as possible,” she said Sunday.

