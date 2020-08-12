Woodstock High School closes after 14 confirmed COVID-19 cases

Explore Cherokee closes high school after district reports 900 in quarantine

Etowah High School drew national attention last week after scores of students without masks were pictured shoulder to shoulder in a group photo on the first day of the fall semester. The photograph, along with pictures of crowded hallways at nearby North Paulding High School, have drawn national attention, with health experts warning that the lack of masks and social distancing could contribute to the virus spreading.

North Paulding High School, where leaked photographs showed crowded hallways and few masks, will return to campus part-time under a new plan to control the spread of the coronavirus. The school was closed last week after a half-dozen students and three staff members tested positive for COVID-19.

The Cherokee County School District began the new year Aug. 3 with both in-person and remote learning for students. The system did not mandate masks or face coverings for students, but requires them for staff. Cherokee County, which serves more than 42,000 students, let families choose between in-person and online schooling. About 3 in 4 chose classrooms.

Hightower said closing both high schools are “necessary precautions as we work to continue in-person learning in our other 38 schools and centers.” He said he expects additional school closures and quarantines to occur throughout the year.

“We need our entire community to work together: stay home when you’re sick; get tested if you’re symptomatic; report your child’s positive test to their school; if you are directed to quarantine, follow the instructions and limit interaction with non-family members; social distance when you can and wear a mask when you can’t,” the superintendent said.

Several parents in Cherokee showed their support for the district in a rally held this week outside its headquarters in Canton. Meanwhile, parents in nearby Cobb and Gwinnett counties are pushing their local leaders to reopen schools. Both districts announced recently that they were abandoning plans for in-person schooling, opting to start the year online, but both then rebounded with plans for a phased-in reopening, starting with younger students. Marietta’s school board on Tuesday also approved plans for reopening some classrooms after Labor Day.

As of Wednesday, Cherokee County had 3,707 confirmed cases of COVID-19, 65 deaths and 350 hospitalizations, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.