UPDATE: Shoppers return to North Point Mall after bomb threat prompts evacuation

North Point Mall was evacuated as a precaution while the threat was under investigation.
Credit: Asia Simone Burns / asia.burns@ajc.com

Alpharetta | Updated 0 minutes ago
By Chelsea Prince - The Atlanta Journal-ConstitutionAsia Simone Burns - The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Shoppers and workers are returning to North Point Mall after a reported bomb threat prompted an evacuation Friday afternoon.

Alpharetta police evacuated the mall as a precaution while the threat was under investigation, according to Channel 2 Action News. Police have not released any other details.

Shoppers were congregating in the parking lot for about 30 minutes before returning to the mall about 1:30 p.m. A Macy’s employee told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution they were ordered outside but were not told why.

The heaviest police presence was outside the AMC theater. Police said Cherokee County’s bomb squad was responding to check out the threat, according to Channel 2.

Multiple other agencies were also at the scene, including the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office and Woodstock police K-9 units.

