BREAKING: 2 shot multiple times at downtown Atlanta apartment complex

A shooting at a downtown Atlanta apartment complex Monday morning sent two men to a hospital and left a hallway covered in blood.
A resident of the MAA Centennial Park Apartments on Centennial Olympic Park Drive described a gruesome scene with blood splattered along the walls and floor. Two men were taken to a hospital shortly after 9 a.m. for treatment of “multiple gunshot wounds,” according to Atlanta police.
They were expected to survive.
The resident, who asked not to be identified, said he heard a man screaming after gunshots rang out. He said he has noticed an uptick in crime in recent months, culminating with 13 shootings in Atlanta this past weekend and 12 the weekend before.
“It’s Atlanta, man,” he said. “You’ve just got to get used to the times. APD’s gotta step up, but till that happens, nothing is going to change.”
According to a police spokesman, investigators believe the shooting was the result of a dispute inside one of the apartments. No other details were released.
“Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident,” Officer Anthony Grant said in an emailed statement.
