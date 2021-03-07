Police ready for final night of All-Star weekend after 2 shootings Sunday

The man was taken to a hospital, where he is stable. Diggs, who remained on the scene following the shooting, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, Brown said.

Around the same time, police were called to the 200 block of Courtland Street after someone heard gunshots in the area. Officers found a man who had a gunshot wound to his arm, Brown said.

The man was struck by gunfire that came from 60 Andrew Young International Drive, officials said. The motivation of the shooting is not clear, but authorities said the gunman fled from the scene in a maroon sedan.

The man was taken to a hospital. His condition was not known.

“Investigators responded to the hospital to speak with the victim, but he was uncooperative and refused to answer any questions,” Brown said.

The investigations are ongoing.

The relatively calm morning was a reprieve for Atlantans after the city has seen an uptick in violence for two consecutive weekends.

On Saturday, police responded to five separate shootings that left six people injured within the span of about six hours, Brown previously said.

No fatalities were reported during the incidents, which happened between 11 p.m. Friday and 5 a.m. Saturday. In addition to those five shootings, a triple shooting also occurred overnight in neighboring Brookhaven, and two more in Atlanta on Saturday afternoon.

Last weekend, a string of shootings across Atlanta left one person dead and 11 others hospitalized within a span of about 12 hours, officials said. Though none of those incidents were related, city officials said the cause of the violence is the same: an inability to appropriately handle conflict.

“The number of people who lack conflict management skills, and who opt to take a life, risk going to prison and abandoning their family and their freedom, too often over trivial things, is shocking,” Atlanta police said in a statement following last weekend’s shootings. “The Atlanta Police Department has always been committed to reducing crime and keeping our streets safe, but police cannot be arbitrators for every argument.”

The incidents come amid repeated warnings from city officials hoping to curb the rash of shootings, and an increased police presence as out-of-towners flocked to Atlanta for the NBA All-Star weekend.

For this NBA All-Star weekend, the Atlanta Police Department has stepped up its presence and is working with the fire department, health officials and building inspectors to monitor restaurants and clubs to ensure they’re operating under COVID-19 safety protocols.

The agency had extra horse patrols out in the city center. CNN Center remained closed to visitors while tourist spots such as the College Football Hall of Fame were reporting typical Saturday afternoon business.