1 dead, 11 injured in shootings in just over 12 hours in Atlanta

Less than three hours later, a man was found shot to death, Atlanta police said.

Investigators discovered the man’s body at the intersection of Memorial Drive and Moreland Avenue about 8 p.m., officials said. Authorities believe the man was shot during an argument over a car.

Police were next sent to the 500 block of Hank Aaron Drive to investigate a triple shooting. When officers arrived about 2 a.m., they found a woman who had a gunshot wound, Atlanta police spokesman Sgt. Jarius Daugherty said. She was stable when she was taken to a hospital.

Officers learned that two men had both arrived at the hospital with gunshot wounds related to the same incident. Both were stable.

“The preliminary investigation has revealed that a drug transaction taking place between two of the victims when at some point shots were fired from a third party,” Daugherty said. No other details were available.

Half an hour later, officers were called to investigate a shooting at the Gold Room nightclub on Piedmont Road, Daugherty said.

Investigators said a fight had broken out inside the club about 2:30 a.m. During the fight, a man was shot in the chest. He was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital in unknown condition.

Another shooting at a nightclub sent three people to the hospital hours later.

Officers were sent to the Blue Flame Lounge on Harwell Road about 4:30 a.m., where they found three men with gunshot wounds outside, Daugherty said. All three men were stable when they arrived at the hospital.

Investigators determined that a group of unknown suspects were traveling north on Harwell Road inside of a car. At some point, they stopped outside of the lounge and fired “several shots” in the direction of the club, Daugherty said.

Three other people were taken to a hospital after being shot inside of a home in the 1000 block of Peeples Street.

Two of the victims were stable after the shooting, which happened about 6:45 a.m., police said. The third was seriously injured.

Investigators said the three victims were injured when “multiple shots” were fired into the home.

No arrests were made in any of the incidents, all of which remain under investigation.

The spate of violence comes as city leaders in Atlanta are still working to address last year’s public safety concerns. In 2020, Atlanta police investigated 157 homicides, the most the city has had in more than two decades.