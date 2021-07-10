BREAKING: No bond for suspect in Kennesaw golf course killings

Bryan Anthony Rhoden, 23, of Atlanta, will remain in jail at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center following the 7:30 p.m. virtual hearing. He is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, jail records show.

Rhoden’s next hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 27, according to pool reporter Ciara Cummings of CBS46. Due to limited space, the Magistrate Court of Cobb County allowed only designated outlets to have representatives present.