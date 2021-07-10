BREAKING: No bond for suspect in Kennesaw golf course killings

In a brief hearing Friday evening, a Cobb County judge read the charges and set no bond for the suspect charged in the July 3 shooting deaths of three men at a Kennesaw area country club golf course.
Bryan Anthony Rhoden, 23, of Atlanta, will remain in jail at the Cobb County Adult Detention Center following the 7:30 p.m. virtual hearing. He is charged with three counts of murder, three counts of aggravated assault and two counts of kidnapping, jail records show.
Rhoden’s next hearing is tentatively scheduled for July 27, according to pool reporter Ciara Cummings of CBS46. Due to limited space, the Magistrate Court of Cobb County allowed only designated outlets to have representatives present.
Rhoden is accused of driving a stolen pickup truck onto the Pinetree Country Club golf course and fatally shooting the club’s pro, 46-year-old Gene Siller. Police found two more victims dead in the bed of the pickup truck: 46-year-old Henry Valdez and 76-year-old Paul Pierson.
The two men in the truck bed were bound and gagged, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported. Police have not disclosed when the two men were killed or how they are connected to the suspect.
Rhoden was arrested on multiple charges related to a DUI in Chamblee just hours after the killings and was booked into the DeKalb County Jail during the initial aftermath of the bizarre crime. He was arrested Thursday when he was lured back to the Chamblee police station with the promise that he would be returned a “large sum of money” confiscated during his earlier arrest, officials said.
