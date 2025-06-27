Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Judge rejects another Trump executive order targeting the legal community

A federal judge has struck down another of President Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting law firms
President Donald Trump listens during a briefing with the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

President Donald Trump listens during a briefing with the media, Friday, June 27, 2025, at the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)
By ERIC TUCKER – Associated Press
Updated 23 minutes ago

WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge on Friday struck down another of President Donald Trump's executive orders targeting law firms.

U.S. District Judge Loren AliKhan ruled that the order against the firm of Susman Godfrey was unconstitutional and must be permanently blocked.

The order was the latest ruling to reject Trump's efforts to punish law firms for legal work he does not like and for employing attorneys he perceives as his adversaries.

The Susman Godfrey firm suggested that it had drawn Trump's ire at least in part because it represented Dominion Voting Systems in the voting machine company's defamation lawsuit against Fox News over false claims surrounding the 2020 presidential election. The suit ended in a massive settlement.

Other judges in recent weeks have blocked similar orders against the firms of Jenner Block, Perkins Coie and WilmerHale. The orders have sought to impose similar sanctions, including the suspension of security clearances of attorneys and the restriction of access to federal buildings.

“The order was one in a series attacking firms that had taken positions with which President Trump disagreed. In the ensuing months, every court to have considered a challenge to one of these orders has found grave constitutional violations and permanently enjoined enforcement of the order in full," AliKhan wrote. “Today, this court follows suit, concluding that the order targeting Susman violates the U.S. Constitution and must be permanently enjoined.”

Other major firms have sought to avert orders by preemptively reaching settlements that require them, among other things, to collectively dedicate hundreds of millions of dollars in free legal services in support of causes the Trump administration says it supports.

___

More Stories

Keep Reading

President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the Oval Office at the White House, Tuesday, June 10, 2025, in Washington, as Interior Secretary Doug Burgum, Director of the Office of Management and Budget Russell Vought and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, look on. ( (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

Lawsuit challenges billions of dollars in Trump administration funding cuts

Trump judicial nominee Bove denies advising Justice Department lawyers to ignore court orders

Takeaways from the Supreme Court's term: largely good news for Trump

2h ago

The Latest

FILE - The roof to Chase Field begins to open prior to an opening-day baseball game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Chicago Cubs, March 27, 2025, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

Credit: AP

Arizona governor approves up to $500M in taxpayer funds to upgrade home of Diamondbacks

2m ago

New York Islanders choose Erie defenseman Matthew Schaefer with No. 1 pick in NHL draft

3m ago

Knapp makes PGA Tour history at Rocket Classic, trails 2nd-round leaders Kirk, Knowles and Putnam

11m ago

Featured

Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center was closed three years ago. Demolition of the site will begin Monday. (Jason Getz/AJC 2023)

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

3 years after closure, Atlanta Medical Center faces wrecking ball

The abrupt closure of the 121-year-old hospital left a gap in the city’s health care system that has yet to be filled.

Sheriff showdown: Georgia lawmen’s lawsuits latest salvo in budget fight

Two lawsuits have been filed and a third is expected as some Georgia sheriffs wrangle with their county commissioners over budgets.

Dispatch: Otis Redding statue, in new spot, conjures up famous tune

A lifelike statue of Otis Redding "sittin' on the dock" has resurfaced in the soul-singing legend's hometown Macon, Georgia. Surrounded by cars and concrete - and some water.