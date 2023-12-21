LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Sorry, Not Sorry’

“Sorry, Not Sorry” — Episode 22 of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” — also reports on oral arguments before the federal appeals court in Atlanta, which considered a request from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to transfer his case from Fulton Superior Court to federal court a few blocks away.

And the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to the surprise of many, handed down its decision just three days after a three-judge panel heard the arguments.

