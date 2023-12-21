LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Sorry, Not Sorry’

What’s the point of one-sentence apology letters — remorse or defiance?
Two of the apology letters, written as a condition of plea deals in the Fulton County election interference case, were only one sentence long, including this one by Kenneth Chesebro. The latest episode of the AJC's "Breakdown" podcast asks if such statements are a symbol of defiance.

50 minutes ago

Are single-sentence apology letters a sign of true remorse?

The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores the meaning of apology letters written by three of the four defendants who have pleaded guilty in the Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.

The apology letters were a condition imposed by District Attorney Fani Willis for the plea deals. Two of the letters, written by attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, are just a single sentence.

“Sorry, Not Sorry” — Episode 22 of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” — also reports on oral arguments before the federal appeals court in Atlanta, which considered a request from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to transfer his case from Fulton Superior Court to federal court a few blocks away.

And the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to the surprise of many, handed down its decision just three days after a three-judge panel heard the arguments.

You can download the Breakdown podcast from Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts or your favorite podcasting platform. You can also stream it above.

