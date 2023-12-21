LISTEN: ‘The Trump Indictment’ podcast — ‘Sorry, Not Sorry’

Are single-sentence apology letters a sign of true remorse?
The latest episode of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Breakdown podcast explores the meaning of apology letters written by three of the four defendants who have pleaded guilty in the Fulton County election interference case against former President Donald Trump and others.
The apology letters were a condition imposed by District Attorney Fani Willis for the plea deals. Two of the letters, written by attorneys Kenneth Chesebro and Sidney Powell, are just a single sentence.
“Sorry, Not Sorry” — Episode 22 of Breakdown’s Season 10, “The Trump Indictment” — also reports on oral arguments before the federal appeals court in Atlanta, which considered a request from former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows to transfer his case from Fulton Superior Court to federal court a few blocks away.
And the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, to the surprise of many, handed down its decision just three days after a three-judge panel heard the arguments.
