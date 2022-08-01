‘Breakdown’ Episode 7: Planting the seeds of truth

Sterling recalls what it was like testifying before the special purpose grand jury, noting that at least 10 of the grand jurors asked questions. This included two grand jurors who still had questions about the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, he said.

The episode also examines a surprise ruling by Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney that bars District Attorney Fani Willis and her office from calling lieutenant gubernatorial candidate Burt Jones before the grand jury or considering him to be a target of the investigation. Jones was one of 16 alternative electors who cast votes for Trump during a meeting in the state Capitol.

