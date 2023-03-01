‘Breakdown’ Episode 26: The Forewoman Emerges

Kohrs talks about certain witnesses who appeared before the panel and reveals information never made public before.

Drew Findling and Jennifer Little, Atlanta lawyers representing former President Donald Trump, also sit for an interview and criticize Kohrs for the comments she made and District Attorney Fani Willis for the way she has conducted the investigation.

“This type of carnival clown-like atmosphere that was portrayed over the course of the last 36 hours takes away from the complete sanctity and the integrity and, for that matter, the reliability,” Findling said of the special grand jury.

