‘Breakdown’ Episode 23: ‘Decisions Are Imminent’

The comment made it seem as if Willis is prepared to seek indictments against multiple people under investigation. She also said, “decisions are imminent.”

Atlanta lawyer Tom Clyde, representing The Atlanta Journal-Constitution and more than a dozen other major news outlets, tells McBurney he should release the report immediately.

“There’s enormous public interest in what they have said, and that exists in this state,” Clyde said. “It exists across the nation. It exists beyond the nation. And we believe the statutory law supports its public release right now.”

Before the hearing, former President Donald Trump’s lawyers make their first public statement in months and Trump himself posts on social media condemning the investigation and insisting once again he did nothing wrong.

