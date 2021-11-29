‘Breakdown’ Ep. 18: We have a verdict

The defense contended the three men who pursued the 25-year-old, unarmed Arbery were justified in trying to make a citizen’s arrest and that Travis McMichael acted in self-defense when he killed Arbery, who was Black, with shotgun blasts.

In her closing, lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski injects race into the case for the first time of the trial. And she tells jurors that the McMichaels and Bryan had no reasonable and probable grounds of suspicion to make a citizen’s arrest.

“If you’re going to take the law into your own hands, you better know what the law is,” Dunikoski said.

When the verdict is read, an outburst in the courtroom by Arbery’s father, Marcus Arbery Sr., prompts Superior Court Judge Timothy Walmsley to have him escorted out of the courtroom.

After the final verdicts are read, there is an uproar outside on the grounds of the courthouse where hundreds had gathered to hear the outcome.