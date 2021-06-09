Atlanta rapper sought in Dunkin’ stabbing posts arrest video to Instagram

Police were called to the Dunkin’ on Jonesboro Road the evening of Dec. 5 following a violent interaction between an employee and an irate customer, authorities said. According to the incident report, the teenage girl told police that a man pulled up to the drive-thru shortly before 6 p.m. in a red Audi. He became upset “due to him not being able to get what he wanted,” the report said.

The man, later identified as the 28-year-old rapper, left the restaurant but returned just a few minutes later and continued to argue with the employee, leading to a physical fight, police said.

During the fight, the suspect pulled a knife and swung it several times at the girl in her Dunkin’ uniform. The incident was captured on video and posted to Instagram.

When officers responded, they found the employee with a cut on her left arm, authorities said. She declined to be taken to the hospital, and the suspect was gone by the time police arrived.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.