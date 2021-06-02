Man accused of stabbing Dunkin employee ID’d as Atlanta rapper Dae Dae

Union City police took out aggravated assault charges against Goolsby but have not been able to locate him since the incident.

This is not Goolsby’s first brush with the law. In 2018, he was arrested on stolen gun and drug charges, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.

Goolsby was a passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe that was pulled over for speeding in Greene County. A representative from the Greene sheriff’s office told the AJC at the time that deputies searched the car and found marijuana and a stolen gun. Goolsby claimed that he didn’t know the gun was stolen, the AJC reported.

Explore Atlanta rapper arrested on stolen gun and drug charges

Goolsby, who has not released new music since 2019, remains best known for his 2016 song “Wat U Mean (Aye Aye Aye),” which he remixed with Lil Yachty the same year. He also released an album in 2016 with Atlanta producer London Tyler Holmes, aka London on da Track, which featured an appearance by 21 Savage.

“Wat U Mean” has racked up more than 54 million streams on Spotify, where he has a monthly average of more than 230,000 listeners. Although his last YouTube upload is more than a year old, he has 214,000 subscribers on the platform.

Anyone with information on the incident or Goolsby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Union City police at mwest@unioncityga.org or 770-515-7839.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.