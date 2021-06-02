Man accused of stabbing Dunkin employee ID’d as Atlanta rapper Dae Dae

A man wanted in the December stabbing of a 17-year-old Dunkin employee in Union City has been identified by police as Marquavis Goolsby, an Atlanta rapper also known as Dae Dae.
Goolsby, 28, is accused of aggravated assault related to an altercation Dec. 5 at a Dunkin on Jonesboro Road in south Fulton County.
According to the incident report, the teenage girl who was injured told police that a man pulled up to the drive-thru shortly before 6 p.m. in a red Audi. He became upset “due to him not being able to get what he wanted,” the report said.
The man left the restaurant but returned just a few minutes later and continued to argue with the employee, leading to a physical fight, the report said. During the fight, the man pulled a knife and swung it several times at the girl. The incident was captured on video and posted to Instagram, showing a man with long braids violently swinging a knife at the teen in her Dunkin uniform.
When officers responded, they found the girl with a cut on her left arm. She declined to be taken to the hospital. The suspect was no longer at the scene when officers arrived.
Union City police took out aggravated assault charges against Goolsby but have not been able to locate him since the incident.
This is not Goolsby’s first brush with the law. In 2018, he was arrested on stolen gun and drug charges, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution previously reported.
Goolsby was a passenger in a Chevrolet Tahoe that was pulled over for speeding in Greene County. A representative from the Greene sheriff’s office told the AJC at the time that deputies searched the car and found marijuana and a stolen gun. Goolsby claimed that he didn’t know the gun was stolen, the AJC reported.
Goolsby, who has not released new music since 2019, remains best known for his 2016 song “Wat U Mean (Aye Aye Aye),” which he remixed with Lil Yachty the same year. He also released an album in 2016 with Atlanta producer London Tyler Holmes, aka London on da Track, which featured an appearance by 21 Savage.
“Wat U Mean” has racked up more than 54 million streams on Spotify, where he has a monthly average of more than 230,000 listeners. Although his last YouTube upload is more than a year old, he has 214,000 subscribers on the platform.
Anyone with information on the incident or Goolsby’s whereabouts is asked to contact Union City police at mwest@unioncityga.org or 770-515-7839.
— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.