Employee, 17, stabbed in dispute over Dunkin’ Donuts order; man sought

A video posted on Instagram by user atlantafamee shows the frightening encounter. In the video, the man shouts expletives at the teen and continues to attack her.

“Don’t touch me,” she is heard saying while pushing the man away.

At one point, the man’s shoe comes off as he and the victim struggle. The victim is seen backing away, and she and the man both disappear from the frame as another Dunkin’ Donuts employee rushes to intervene.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the teen laying on the restaurant floor. She had a laceration on her left arm, but declined being taken to a hospital, the police report said.

The suspect in the case has not been identified. Surveillance cameras at the restaurant did not capture the license plate number for his Audi.

Anyone with information on the incident or the suspect’s whereabouts is urged to contact Union City police at mwest@unioncityga.org or 770-515-7839.