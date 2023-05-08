What to know about Mauricio Garcia, the Texas mall shooting suspect

At the time of the shooting, Garcia was living in a Dallas-area hotel, according to the people familiar with the investigation.

The gunman used to live with his parents in East Dallas, east of White Rock Lake, until a few months ago, according to his parents’ neighbors. They said law enforcement, including the FBI, swarmed the parents’ home Saturday evening, closing down part of the street and staying until the early morning hours of Sunday.

Several of the suspect’s neighbors described the shooter as someone who kept to himself and didn’t seem to get into trouble. “He just seemed to be aloof, kind of disconnected. But he wasn’t threatening,” said Kevin Todd, who lives down the street.

The neighbors on the well-kept, tree-lined street where the suspect lived with his parents said they never knew the man’s name, but recognized him from the clothes he often wore, described as being a uniform for a security guard or law enforcement officer.

They also saw him coming and going in a sporty car.

A next-door neighbor, who would only give her first name, Julie, had a different description of the suspect. “We called him ‘Honky’ because he always honked at us and waved,” Julie said.

She said he was one of four children of a couple who had lived in the neighborhood for more than a decade. “They’re good people,” Julie said. She and other neighbors said he appeared to have moved out of his parents house one or two months ago, with Julie saying she’d only seen him once since then.

How many weapons did the gunman bring to the mall?

Garcia had multiple weapons on him and in his nearby car, said people familiar with the investigation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the ongoing probe.

The assailant used an AR-15-style weapon and was wearing tactical gear, President Biden said Sunday. In addition to the weapons found on his body, investigators found another five guns inside his car nearby, said the people familiar with the investigation.

A video that could not immediately be verified by The Washington Post showed what appeared to be the gunman after he was fatally shot outside a burger restaurant, wearing black tactical gear with several magazines of ammunition on his chest. What appears to be an AR-15-style semiautomatic rifle lies beside him. A pair of sunglasses with a lens missing is lying next to the body.

Colin Palakiko, a 36-year-old cook, was at the mall to do some shopping with his mother when the shooting began. After taking shelter in a shoe store for 45 minutes, Palakiko was led out by the police. That is when he came upon what he thought was the body of the shooter - a person wearing a tactical vest with space for large capacity ammunition magazines.

Palakiko said he couldn’t believe how much ammunition the shooter had carried. “This guy was loaded,” he said. “No civilian person should be able to have access to that kind of ammunition. It’s insane.”

The Washington Post has not been able to confirm when and where the shooter bought his guns.

Did the shooter hold white supremacist or neo-Nazi beliefs?

Police have not commented on any possible motive for the shooting, but a patch on the gunman’s chest at the time of the shooting, said “RWDS,” an acronym that stands for Right Wing Death Squad, according to people familiar with the investigation.

The phrase is popular among right-wing extremists, neo-Nazis and white supremacists, they said.

An initial examination of the shooter’s background showed no criminal history, investigators said.

On social media, many are commenting that a tattoo on the shooter’s right hand may be of significance to the investigation. The Fort Worth Star-Telegram noted that the tattoo looks to be the symbol of the City of Dallas. The Post has not verified the tattoo or its significance.

Since the gunman is dead, a major focus of investigators is whether anyone knew what he planned to do or helped him do it.

The Washington Post’s Justin Moyer and Molly Hennessy-Fiske contributed to this report.