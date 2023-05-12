A RELENTLESS PACE OF SHOOTINGS; A NATION ON EDGE

Dallas Morning News / May 7, 2023

‘This has to stop’

Gov. Abbott: Eight more innocent people were killed in Texas. This time it was a shopping mall. They were simply going about their day, men, women, children.

You responded that this was an “unspeakable tragedy.” We tell you that it was not unspeakable, and that the people of Texas need you to speak to it and its cause.

There is nothing conservative about refusing to acknowledge evidence or give voice to the true nature of a problem. The people who are dead today are not dead because a twisted and evil soul walked among them. They are dead because that person was able to obtain a weapon so powerful and with such high capacity that even the bravest and fastest response of law enforcement could not save their lives.

That is what you must speak to if you want to truly lead this state.

The people you represent are living in fear.

This has to stop. You cannot say this is an “unspeakable tragedy” and move on. A leader must have the courage to speak. You must look at this horror, at the devastation wrought on these people, and you must summon the will to act to change the laws that have put us in this terrible place.

— Dallas Morning News Editorial Board

