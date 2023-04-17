Deadly Alabama shooting underscores grim link between guns, youths in America

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Firearms the No. 1 cause of death for U.S. children

A 2022 Kaiser Family Foundation analysis found that “firearms are now the No. 1 cause of death for children in the United States. Shootings, including accidental deaths, suicides, and homicides, killed 4,357 victims ages 19 and younger in the United States in 2020, or roughly 5.6 per 100,000 children.

Atlanta has followed the national trends. One of the first homicide victims in 2022 was a 6-month-old riding in his car seat when his mother’s car was hit during a drive-by shooting.

“These children are bearing the burden and the pain of adults who are choosing to use guns to solve disputes,” Mayor Andre Dickens said after January 2022 incident. “The children are bearing this burden with their lives, and I’m here to ask, and to demand, that it stop right now.”

Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

New year, similar crimes

Three weeks into 2023, Drew Charter School seventh grader Deshon DuBose, 13, was shot to death in southwest Atlanta while leaving the Cascade Family Skating rink. He was struck after gunfire erupted between two groups. The investigation continues.

Credit: Family photo Credit: Family photo

Asijah Love Jones, 11 was killed by a bullet that pierced the walls of her Spalding County home around 1 a.m. March 14. Kionta Jahaun Parks was arrested a month later.

Weeks later, a 10-year-old boy was shot outside his home in the Grove Park neighborhood in Atlanta, and is recovering. His name was not released.

Over the weekend, a baby was again a victim of gunfire in Atlanta. A family was outside their home in southeast Atlanta’s Browns Mill Park neighborhood around 7 p.m. when the shots were fired from a passing car, his mother told police. A bullet grazed her 10-month-old boy in the ear.