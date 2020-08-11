Atlanta police seek ID of a person of interest in Woodruff Park homicide

The Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a person of interest in a homicide by Woodruff Park.
Officers were called Aug. 2 around 8:45 p.m. to a person shot at 91 Peachtree Street, Senior Police Officer Tasheena Brown said Monday. Sergio Rowell, 30, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not survive his injuries.
“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with another male,” police said in an emailed statement. “During the altercation, the other male produced a handgun and shot the victim.”
Investigators have identified a person of interest, but do not yet know his name, Brown said.
Anyone with information about the case or the person of interest is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or the APD homicide unit at 404-546-4235. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.