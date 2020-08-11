Atlanta police seek ID of a person of interest in Woodruff Park homicide

Officers were called Aug. 2 around 8:45 p.m. to a person shot at 91 Peachtree Street, Senior Police Officer Tasheena Brown said Monday. Sergio Rowell, 30, was taken to Grady Memorial Hospital but did not survive his injuries.

“The preliminary investigation indicates the victim had been involved in a physical altercation with another male,” police said in an emailed statement. “During the altercation, the other male produced a handgun and shot the victim.”