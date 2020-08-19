Woman dies after being hit by train in Cobb County

Officers were dispatched to the incident around 3:49 a.m. in the area of Baker Grove and Hickory Grove roads. The female victim was found lying in an embankment near the train tracks, Acworth police said.

Police spokesman Stanley Almon said the train stopped after the collision and the operator called 911. The victim was transported by ambulance to WellStar Kennestone Hospital where she was pronounced dead. Her identity will be released once her next of kin is notified, police said.