Presidential contest looms over Atlanta City Council race

May 2, 2022 Atlanta: Josephine Reed-Taylor casts her ballot as did other voters that gathered at the Buckhead Library located at 269 Buckhead Ave NE in Atlanta for early voting on Monday May 2, 2022. Three weeks of early voting began Monday for voters who want to cast their ballots in the Georgia primary before election day on May 24. In-person early voting is usually the most popular way of participating in Georgia elections, providing at least 17 days when voters can pick a time that fits their schedule. About 54% of voters cast ballots in advance during the 2020 presidential election. The primary includes races for Georgia governor, the U.S. Senate, statewide offices and the General Assembly. Early voting locations, hours and sample ballots are available online on the state’s My Voter Page at mvp.sos.ga.gov. The primary might be the first time many voters go to the polls since the General Assembly passed Georgia’s new voting law in March 2021, though some cities held local elections in the fall. Changes to voting laws affect early voting in several ways. The minimum early voting hours are set at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., and counties can offer up to 12 hours of daily early voting, from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. In previous elections, early voting times were required “during normal business hours,” but those hours weren’t defined. Early voting will also be offered on two Saturdays, and local election offices have the option of providing voting hours on two Sundays as well. Before the law, one Saturday of early voting was required. Early voting is available from May 2 to May 20. All voters also have the option of casting absentee ballots in advance of election day, but the rules have changed. Under Georgia’s voting law, voters can no longer request an absentee ballot online without signing a paper form, meaning they’ll need access to a printer in most circumstances. A driver’s license or other form of ID is also required. The state’s new absentee ballot request website is securemyabsenteeballot.sos.ga.gov. The deadline to request an absentee ballot is now 11 days before election day, on May 13 for the primary, and completed ballots must be received at local election offices before polls close. Voters can return absentee ballots through the mail or in drop boxes, but fewer ballot drop boxes are available this year, and there won’t be an option during the final days of the election. Georgia’s voting law prohibits drop boxes from being used except during early voting hours, and they can only be located inside early voting locations. The number of drop boxes in each county is capped at one for every 100,000 active voters or the number of early voting locations, whichever is lower. Every county must install at least one drop box. (John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com)
1 hour ago

During the general election in 2021 — where both the mayor and all City Council seats were up for grabs — a little over 70,000 Atlantans cast ballots in each of the races to fill the three citywide positions on council.

That’s compared to the hundreds of thousands of city voters that made their way to the ballot box in 2020 to decide on the country’ president and key U.S. Senate and House races.

Candidates for the vacant citywide seat up for grabs this November find themselves in a unique position, where turnout for the down ballot race will likely see a significant jump in participation due to the highly-watched presidential contest between Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris.

But that means council hopefuls need to tap into engaged presidential voters — even some who may usually skip down ballot races altogether.

“From a campaign perspective, you have got to be trying to talk to a lot more people,” Atlanta City Council President Doug Shipman said, adding that candidates face the challenge of engaging with voters who aren’t familiar with City Council and encouraging Atlantans not to skip local contests.

“It makes it a lot more complex than just a normal council campaign,” he said.

The difference in turnout numbers will likely be even more drastic in a runoff if no council candidate successfully wins a majority of votes — taking ballots cast from hundreds of thousands in November to likely only a small fraction of that during a runoff weeks later.

“You have the potential to go from a presidential turnout to a few thousand of votes determining that runoff election,” Shipman said. “And the question, of course, is which of the two candidates who are left in the runoff can turn out their base of voters?”

200923-Atlanta-Donia Hanaei, a harm reduction specialist with the Atlanta/Fulton Pre-Arrest Diversion Initiative (PAD), talks with a person at Woodruff Park in downtown Atlanta on Wednesday, September 23, 2020.

A new contract between the city and the Policing Alternatives Diversion Initiative (PAD) is still in limbo after City Council members decided to hold legislation approving the program again last month.

A crisis response agency that helps keep struggling Atlantans out of the criminal justice system is funded in part by the city, went months without payment as elected officials reviewed the details of a new agreement. But despite passing legislation to fill the funding gap, council members have yet to OK the deal.

PAD was established in 2017 and provides community-based services to individuals experiencing extreme poverty, substance use or mental health problems in an effort to prevent them from being arrested.

“We’re here not only to alleviate the pressure and the call volume on APD, but we can also respond in a way that traditional responders can’t,” said Kayla Smith, a community engagement and training manager with the nonprofit. “If (PAD) ceased to exist tomorrow, do you all know how many people’s lives would be negatively impacted? You might not, but we do.”

Atlanta’s Chief Finance Officer Mohamed Balla said the legislation that passed by council will fund PAD through the end of the calendar year.

“There’s some additional questions that needed to be answered, and some additional philosophy about what diversion services are needed by the city going forward,” he said of the stalled contract.

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's City Hall reporter Riley Bunch

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

