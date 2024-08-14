Breaking: Reckless driving charges dismissed against Georgia’s Sacovie White
What to know about early voting for the upcoming Atlanta City Council race

A citywide seat on the Atlanta City Council is up for grabs during the general election
A person walks into the Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon as the polls open for Georgia for the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

A person walks into the Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon as the polls open for Georgia for the presidential primary on Tuesday, March 12, 2024. Miguel Martinez/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
31 minutes ago

A coveted seat on Atlanta City Council will share the same ballot as the consequential presidential race in November. Candidates for the Post 3 at-large seat — which represents the entire city — are already ramping into campaign mode.

Five individuals qualified for the position which was left vacant when a council member resigned in March. They are: Devin Barrington-Ward, Eshé Collins, Amber Connor, Nicole Evans Jones and Duvwon Robinson. The winner will serve the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2025.

Here are the key early voting dates and locations you should know.

Early voting: Atlantans can cast a vote in the race as early as Oct. 15, when the early voting period begins. Polls will be open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There will be early voting on two weekends — Oct. 19-20 and Oct. 26-27. Saturday hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Sunday hours are noon to 5 p.m.

Early voting locations within city limits:

  • Adams Park Library, 2231 Campbellton Road SW
  • C.T. Martin Recreation Center, 3201 M.L.K. Jr Drive SW (also an absentee ballot drop-off site)
  • Grant Park Recreation Center, 537 Park Avenue SE
  • Joan P. Garner Library at Ponce De Leon, 980 Ponce De Leon Avenue NE
  • Metropolitan Library, 1332 Metropolitan Parkway SW
  • Northwest Library at Scotts Crossing, 2489 Perry Boulevard NW
  • Buckhead Library, 269 Buckhead Avenue NE, (also an absentee ballot drop-off site)
  • Chastain Park Recreation Center, 140 Chastain Park Avenue NW
  • High Museum of Arts, 1280 Peachtree Street NE
  • Louise Watley Library at Southeast Atlanta, 1463 Pryor Road SW
  • Northside Library, 3295 Northside Parkway NW

A complete list of all the early voting locations in Fulton County can be found at fultonelections.com

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

