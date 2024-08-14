What to know about early voting for the upcoming Atlanta City Council race

A coveted seat on Atlanta City Council will share the same ballot as the consequential presidential race in November. Candidates for the Post 3 at-large seat — which represents the entire city — are already ramping into campaign mode.

Five individuals qualified for the position which was left vacant when a council member resigned in March. They are: Devin Barrington-Ward, Eshé Collins, Amber Connor, Nicole Evans Jones and Duvwon Robinson. The winner will serve the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2025.

Here are the key early voting dates and locations you should know.