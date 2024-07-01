Metro Atlanta

Inside City Hall: Candidates qualify for open Council seat

A weekly roundup of the most important things you need to know about Atlanta City Hall
The atrium of Atlanta City Hall is shown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Credit: TNS

The atrium of Atlanta City Hall is shown, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/The Atlanta Journal-Constitution/TNS)
By
0 minutes ago

While the presidential debate held in Atlanta Thursday drew national headlines, another race for one of Atlanta’s elected positions kicked off. Candidates interested in running for the vacant Post 3 at-large council seat made their way to City Hall to file paperwork to officially launch their bids.

The consequential citywide seat has been open since March when former Council member Keisha Sean Waites stepped down. When voters take to the polls on Nov. 5 to vote for the new member, the seat will have been empty for eight months.

According to the clerk’s office, five candidates qualified. They are: Devin Barrington-Ward, Eshé Collins, Amber Connor, Nicole Evans Jones and Duvwon Robinson. The winner will serve the remainder of the term through Dec. 31, 2025.

The contest will share the general election ballot with the highly-watched rematch between President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump — likely quadrupling the turnout for a municipal race.

We previously reported that Atlanta’s politicos suspect the increased turnout at the ballot box will likely benefit both well-known candidates and newcomers to the race. But, if there’s a runoff — which would be held Dec. 3 — the finalists will have to work to get their supporters to the polls again.

The AJC is planning to catch up with all the candidates in the coming weeks so keep an eye out for continued coverage of the Post 3 at-large race.

---

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens, left, greets President Joe Biden as Biden arrives at Dobbins Air Reserve Base, Thursday, June 27, 2024, in Marietta, Ga., en route to Atlanta to attend the presidential debate. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Speaking of the presidential debate, Atlanta Democrats are standing strong in their support of Biden’s reelection bid despite criticism that the president should bow out after a shaky debate performance on CNN’s stage last week.

On Sunday, the AJC’s senior leadership published an editorial joining other major media outlets calling for Biden step aside and pass the torch to another member of the party for this election against Donald J. Trump.

But Atlanta’s top Democrats and close allies to the president criticized the idea, and are standing steadfast behind the candidate.

Mayor Andre Dickens, a top surrogate for Biden, released a statement Sunday drawing attention to Trump’s actions as president.

“There are plenty of reasons a person shouldn’t be President,” he said and pointed to Trump’s 34 felony convictions, his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol and the part his Supreme Court appointments played in overturning Roe v. Wade. “But having a tough debate night with a serial liar isn’t one of them.”

Former Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms — who was recently appointed to serve as a senior adviser for the Democrat’s campaign — also came to Biden’s aid.

“I can think of a lot of reasons to call on a candidate to dropout, including violently trying to overthrow an election, demanding 11k more votes from the Secretary of State, felony convictions, sexual assault, and indictments in Fulton County,” she said on social media, as she slammed the newspaper’s editorial.

---

A construction worker works on the renovation in Five Point Station in Atlanta, Georgia on Tuesday, June 25, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu / AJC)

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

icon to expand image

Credit: Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC

The drama over MARTA’s plans to close the Five Points station for pedestrian and buses continues.

Our colleague, David Wickert, reports that Dickens met with MARTA officials Friday to discuss his concerns over the agency’s decision to shutdown street access beginning next month.

The closure — which will last for years — is due to plans to replace the massive canopy over Five Points and redesign the station plaza, although rail transfers will not be affected.

But MARTA’s decision has prompted a backlash from community groups and city officials, including Dickens. Among other things, they say the closure will make life harder for thousands of MARTA customers. But the transit agency has said the closure is needed to ensure the safety of passengers during construction.

After Friday’s meeting, Dickens said both sides expressed their views. They plan to meet again this week. “It was a very positive meeting, one that is moving in the right direction,” the mayor said.

On Tuesday, dozens of Atlanta community leaders gathered at the station to protest the closure.

“We need to think about Atlantans today who are using this system, who rely on this system to get to work, to get to school, to get to the store, to get their kids to day care,” City Councilman Jason Dozier said.

---

Got tips, tricks or just want to say hello? Email me at riley.bunch@ajc.com.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution's City Hall reporter Riley Bunch poses for a photograph outside of Atlanta City Hall on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2023. Miguel Martinez /miguel.martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez

icon to expand image

Credit: Miguel Martinez

About the Author

Follow Riley Bunch on twitter

Riley Bunch is a reporter on the local government team at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution covering Atlanta City Hall. She writes about the city’s diverse neighborhoods and people while also keeping an eye on the Atlanta City Council and the legislation and policies that affect everyday folk.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Jenni Girtman for the AJC

New DeKalb CEO-elect prepares transition team

Credit: J. Scott Trubey

Four themes that define the Atlanta area housing market

Credit: Ben Gray/AJC

Plans underway for Jimmy Carter’s 100th birthday

Credit: TNS

OPINION
AJC Editorial Board: It’s time for Biden to pass the torch

Credit: TNS

OPINION
AJC Editorial Board: It’s time for Biden to pass the torch

Credit: Miguel Martinez

King family, Ebenezer gather to remember MLK’s mother on 50th anniversary of her murder
The Latest

MONDAY’S WEATHER
Hot and humid
How July Fourth, AJC Peachtree Road Race give Atlanta an economic boost
Nothing deters Cobb Chair Lisa Cupid from tackling Peachtree Road Race
Featured

Credit: NYT

A Supreme Court immunity ruling may not save Trump in Georgia
Georgia laws on spending, elections and safety begin Monday
13 festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular