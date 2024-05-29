WEDNESDAY’S WEATHER | Another dry day with ‘loads of sunshine’

Metro Atlanta’s dry and sunny trend is continuing Wednesday.
“It is going to be a quiet day, another dry day with loads of sunshine around, and a good looking day overall to spend some time outdoors soaking up the sunshine,” Channel 2 Action News meteorologist Eboni Deon said.
Morning temperatures are in the mid 60s closer to the city. By lunchtime, we’ll be in the low 80s before temps peak in the mid 80s this afternoon. In the North Georgia mountains, highs will top out in the upper 70s.
It’ll be a bit breezy, too, with a few high clouds around. But otherwise, we can expect a bright, clear sky.
That is a welcomed change from the long holiday weekend, which brought scattered storms to the area, some of them turning severe with at least one EF-1 tornado confirmed in Coweta County. Winds reached 90 mph during the Memorial Day morning twister. No one was injured, but there were reports of several trees falling on homes.
Overnight, temps are expected to dip into the upper 50s and 60s. That’s just a bit lower than average for this time of year.
“The dry air is in place, and that’s going to allow those temperatures to drop off a bit,” Deon said. “Even more so as we get into the day on Thursday. A bit of a cooldown can be expected.”
High temps on Thursday may stay in the upper 70s for much of metro Atlanta. Highs climb just a bit through the end of the week, and it’s staying dry at least through Saturday. The chance of rain increases to 20% then, but the best opportunity comes on Sunday with a 40% chance of morning showers.
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
Credit: Channel 2 Action News
» For a detailed forecast, visit www.ajc.com/weather.
» For updated traffic information, listen to News 95.5 and AM 750 WSB and follow @WSBTraffic on X, formerly Twitter.
» Download The Atlanta Journal-Constitution app for weather alerts on-the-go.
About the Author