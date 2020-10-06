‘We are here to endure’: Group prays for changes at Stone Mountain

The group has lobbied the memorial association — which is mandated by state law to run Stone Mountain Park and maintain a “suitable” monument to the Confederacy there — to adopt an ambitious transformation plan that includes removing Confederate flags, changing street names and letting nature reclaim the mountain’s infamous carving of rebel leaders.

10/6/2020 - Stone Mountain, Georgia - Meymoona Freeman, co-chair of the Stone Mountain Action Coalition, speaks about the changes that SMAC is interested in seeking to create a new narrative around Stone Mountain Park in Stone Mountain, Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

The memorial association’s board of directors had been scheduled to discuss potential changes during a Tuesday afternoon meeting. But it cancelled the gathering, which had already been postponed from an earlier date.

"We had no official business for the board to conduct,” memorial association CEO Bill Stephens said in an email at the time. “The business matters we hoped to address were not ready yet and will hopefully be addressed at the November 16th meeting.”

SMAC, meanwhile, went forward with a Tuesday morning prayer vigil on the mountain. A half dozen faith leaders spoke at the stone plaza at the base of the walk-up trail, Confederate flags flying overhead.

They spoke on themes that included peace, compassion, healing — and endurance.

“Father, give us the strength just to keep on standing,” said Bishop Aaron Lackey of United Churches of God in Christ. “Give us the strength to continue fighting against injustice.”