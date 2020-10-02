Stone Mountain Memorial Association cancels much-anticipated meeting

Two members of the memorial association’s board — Gregory Levett Sr. and Rev. Abraham Mosley — have expressed support for SMAC’s efforts. Board chairman Ray Stallings Smith III has suggested that changes or additions that more fully examine Civil War history are being considered, but has said many of the ideas proposed by SMAC would be out of the memorial association’s control.

Both Smith and leaders from SMAC have suggested that Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will play a direct role in determining what does — or doesn’t — happen.

SMAC leaders met with members of Kemp’s staff last month and, in a statement released afterward, said they were “encouraged” by the discussion and looked forward to “an ongoing and cooperative relationship.”

Despite Tuesday’s memorial association meeting being cancelled, SMAC plans to move forward with a “Prayer for Our Park” event scheduled for 11 a.m. that day. It will be held at the flag terrace at the base of the mountain’s walk-up trail and include prayers led by a diverse group of faith leaders.

“We pray for everyone on every side of this issue,” the group said in a news release. “We pray for healing, transformation and progress.”